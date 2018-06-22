Eddie Vedder teams up with Chicago Cubs for special promo

Eddie Vedder will release a 7″ vinyl single of “All The Way” as part of a ticket package for the upcoming July 6 Chicago Cubs home game at Wrigley Field against the Cincinnati Reds.

Fans who purchase the Vinyl Record Ticket Package for the event will receive a limited-edition, 7-inch vinyl record featuring Vedder’s ode to his favorite baseball team along with Steve Goodman’s “Go, Cubs, Go.”

Originally released in 2008, the song looks forward to the Cubs’ next World Series victory following a century-long drought, which eventually ended when the team won the championship in 2016.