Eddie Vedder Oscar Performance By John Perry | Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:20 AM Eddie Vedder Performing Tom Petty’s “Room At The Top” at this years Oscars. In case you missed it! Check this out… Oscar 2018 Performance (In Memoriam Segment) RELATED CONTENT Women Of WIIL ROCK #InternationalWomensDay Can You Solve Rubic’s Cube? FLOTD is Lena from Kenosha! Interview a rock star!!! Three Days Grace – The Mountain Vinyl From Linkin Park, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Disturbed & More Among 2018 Record Store Day Releases