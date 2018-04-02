Eddie Vedder Covers Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” In Brazil

Following Pearl Jam‘s headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil last weekend, frontman Eddie Vedder stuck around for a few days to play a run of solo shows in São Paulo. During Wednesday night’s concert, Vedder played an acoustic cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic “Hurt.” Fan-shot footage of the performance was posted to Twitter, but the link to no longer active.

The video here is Mr. Vedder covering the song in 2008.

“Hurt” is a track from Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 sophomore album, The Downward Spiral. The song was also famously covered by country icon Johnny Cash.

In addition to “Hurt”, Vedder also covered songs by U2, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and John Lennon during Wednesday’s show, according to Setlist.fm.

Vedder and Pearl Jam will launch a brief U.S. stadium tour in August. The band has also been working on a new album, which will feature the single “Can’t Deny Me.”

What version of the song do you like best? The OG? Cash? Vedder? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.

