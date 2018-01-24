Drop Your Goo

I’m not an audiophile, but if I was, I’m not sure I could actually do this, especially with a record I loved. This cleanup process reminds me of trying to buff out smudges on CD’s, blowing into a Nintendo cartridge, or hitting the Dolby NR button on the car cassette player.

It does seem satisfying AF to pull that entire skin off the album when dried. Makes me want to start an album cleaning service. Find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life!

Got a record collection and want to try this method? Shoot a video and send it to me, stu@95wiilrock.com.