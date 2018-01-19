Dream of the 90’s is alive in Portland

The final season of the sketch show Portlandia — created by and starring former Saturday Night Live cast-member Fred Armisen and Sleater-Kinnney guitarist Carrie Brownstein — premieres last night. Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic is one of the season’s many guest stars, and you can watch a clip from his episode now on YouTube.

In the sketch, Armisen plays an aging punk who wants to reunite his old hardcore band Riot Spray, made up of Novoselic, former Black Flag vocalist Henry Rollins, and Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty.

But when they get back together, Armisen’s character soon realizes that his bandmates have developed a few decidedly non-punk tastes, including herbal tea and Bruno Mars. Still, the group is able to rock out to their signature song, “I Refuse.”

Novoselic is hardly the first musician to guest on Portlandia. The show has featured appearances from Eddie Vedder, Jack White and The Shins‘ James Mercer, among many more.

