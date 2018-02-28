Donate to St Baldrick’s for FREE! #FCancer
By Tom Kief
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 5:15 AM

Our friends at Century Kitchens & Bath and Detail Kitchens know that some people might not have any extra cash for the cause, so they have come up with a way for you to help without spending any cash.  They will donate $5 for each new like they get on each of their Facebook pages.  It’s that easy!

So go like these 2 pages and help St. Baldrick’s in the fight against childhood cancer:

https://www.facebook.com/CenturyKitchensAndBath/

https://www.facebook.com/DetailKitchens/

If you do want to kick in a few bucks for the cause just click this link: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/937812/2018

