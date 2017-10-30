Disturbed’s “The Sound Of Silence” Cover Soundtracks New Video From NASA

Credit: Travis Shinn

Disturbed‘s hit cover of “The Sound of Silence” opened a lot of new avenues for the metal band: it was previously used to soundtrack a Dancing with the Stars routine, and now it’s being used to accompany the majestic views of Earth from outer space.

NASA has released a new video filmed aboard the International Space Station 250 miles above Earth, set to Disturbed’s orchestral take on the Simon & Garfunkel classic. You can watch the clip now on YouTube.

“The Sound of Silence” appears on Disturbed’s latest album, 2015’s Immortalized. The band’s performance of the cover on Conan was nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 2017 Grammys.

