Disturbed on Ice

"Figure skating transcends pop culture." A beautiful performance by Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres paired with Disturbed's chilling cover of "Sound of Silence."

Just when you think the world couldn’t get more upside-down… the music of Disturbed was featured during Olympics figure skating! I’d be more impressed if they used the song ‘Liberate’ but this works I guess.

Whenever an artists music is featured during the games, they can count on making more money, here’s the financial side of the story from Billboard.com,

A score of songs dot the Billboard charts dated Feb. 24 following their inclusion in events or promotions related to the first week of the 2018 Winter Olympics. They’re led by Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence,” the hard rockers’ cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic, which returns to No. 1 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart for an 86th week with 17,000 digital downloads in the week ending Feb. 15, according to Nielsen Music. The track was featured in a figure-skating routine from France’s Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James on Feb. 14, which helped the song to a 289 percent jump in downloads and an 8 percent bump in domestic streams (3.1 million overall).

