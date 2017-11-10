Dinner Buffet and Comedy

DINNER BUFFET & COMEDY SHOW!

Chef Carved Prime Rib Buffet – Garden Salad with choice of dressings, Chef Carved Prime Rib, Sliced Pork Loin, Breaded Shrimp, Seasoned Smashed Red Potatoes, Vegetable du jour, Rolls & Butter, Dessert, Coffee service.

2 GREAT COMEDIANS:

L.A.

At 6’ 5” L.A. is very sensitive about his size. He doesn’t want to be labeled BIG, he prefers to be called midgetly challenged. Because of his size he has been dubbed the Sears Tower of comedy. At 6’ 5” he raises the mic stand and brings comedy to a higher level.

Mike Marvell

Milwaukee comedian Mike Marvell put on thousands of miles a year, traveling across the country, telling jokes and stories about his family and life in Wisconsin. Married for 27 years with three kids, his comedy offers material that everyone will definitely relate to. When Mike hits the stage, it’s like you’ve known him forever. He’s the guy next door, that crazy cousin, or your brother-in-law (the one you like).

Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK – Tom & Emily Morning Show is your MC.

Get the dinner buffet and live comedy for one low price!

Saturday night, November 25

Cash Bar & Hors d’oeuvres at 6pm

Dinner at 7:00 pm

Comedy Show to follow.

JUST $45 per person includes dinner and the comedy show!

Reservations Required, for information and reservations call: 262-534-9291

Tickets also on sale at the Cotton Exchange