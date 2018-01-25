If I die, you can have my Megadeth collection

Some rumor and innuendo going around about the prospect of another in the series of Bill and Ted movies. Flickering Myth has the story, here’s a little bit…

Bill & Ted Face the Music will reunite us with Bill S. Preston Esquire (Alex Winter) and Ted Theodore Logan (Keanu Reeves) as middle aged family men, but according to original writer Ed Solomon, their journey back to the big screen has been more difficult than a game of chess with the grim reaper. Solomon went on to discuss the frustrations in getting their script the greenlight, citing the financiers desire for a reboot with teenage kids rather than a sequel, and the worry that because the original was a cult hit, there really wouldn’t be the audience to justify the expenditure.

That line in the story about the studios wanting to just recast and do a reboot causes concern. Starting over would be a shame. If you’ve never seen a Bill and Ted movie, you’re missing out. Watch it, then give me some feedback, stu@95wiilrock.com.