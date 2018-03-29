Deftones Working On New Music?

ABC/Randy Holmes

Is there new Deftones music in the works? According to an Instagram post, the California metallers are currently in the studio.

In the caption, the band writes, “Someone say jam?!” They also add the hashtag #BackatIt.

Deftones’ most recent album is 2016’s Gore, which features the singles “Prayers/Triangles” and “Phantom Bride.”

In addition to recording potential new music, Deftones has been brewing new beverages with the Belching Beaver Brewery. The band’s latest collaboration with the San Diego-based brewery is a brown ale called Good Morning Beautiful. For more info, visit BelchingBeaver.com.

