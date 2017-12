The video is from last year, but the information holds up.

It was on this day in 1941, the men and women of the US military and American citizens were attacked at Pearl Harbor.

If you’ve got Netflix and have a hankerin’ for learning more about WWII, check out WWII in Color. Old footage has been restored and it presents a good overview of the war.

And don’t forget, the Commie’s killed way more people than the Nazi’s!