Dave Mustaine Is “Collecting Ideas” For New Megadeth Album

Credit: Jeremy Saffer

Megadeth could start recording a new album in 2018. Frontman Dave Mustaine sayshe hopes the thrash legends will return to the studio in the middle of next year.

“We haven’t started recording anything yet,” Mustaine tweets. “I am collecting ideas just like I did on Dystopia.”

Dystopia, Megadeth’s most recent album, was released in 2016. Its title track won Best Metal Performance at the 2017 Grammys, giving the band their first Grammy win after being nominated 11 times previously.

