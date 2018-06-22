Dave Grohl Says James Corden Confronted Him About “Uncomfortable” “Carpool Karaoke” Comments

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc

Foo Fighters will guest on CBS’ The Late Late show for the first time since the band’s “Carpool Karaoke” appearance last September. That might seem a little surprising since Dave Grohl said that filming that segment was “a little uncomfortable.”

As Grohl tells U.K. tabloid The Sun, host James Corden confronted him about his comments.

“I got a f***ing text from him that morning,” Grohl remembers. “He was like, ‘What the f***, dude?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god!’”

“I had to text him back and was like, ‘No dude, that’s not what we meant,’” the rocker continues.

Grohl clarifies that the experience of singing along to his own songs was what made it uncomfortable. If it had been Led Zeppelin or Beatles songs they were singing, he says, “it would have been fine.”

“But to sit there and sing your own songs…we felt weird about it,” Grohl says.

“I felt so bad when it came out in the press,” he adds. “‘Foo Fighters had a terrible time, they hated the whole f***ing thing.’ We didn’t. [Corden is] such a sweet guy.”

Meanwhile, Grohl is leaving the door open to collaborate with another British celebrity: Adele, who was heavily rumored to be on the latest Foo album, Concrete and Gold. Grohl’s daughter Violet is a big Adele fan, too, having recently covered the pop star’s hit “When We Were Young” during a benefit concert.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t true,” Grohl says of Adele guesting on Concrete and Gold. “But maybe next time.”

