Dave Grohl Reveals “The Best Opening Band” Foo Fighters Ever Had

ABC/Fred Watkins

Foo Fighters will launch a U.S. tour in July, and if that weren’t exciting enough, they’ll be joined by what Dave Grohl thinks is “the best opening band” they’ve ever had: English rockers The Struts.

Speaking with the U.K.’s Radio X, Grohl said that The Struts’ lead singer Luke Spiller is “unbelievable.”

“He’ll walk out in front of an audience in, like, Tulsa, Oklahoma, where nobody has ever heard of them,” Grohl marveled. “And by the end of the show, he’s got the entire audience in the palm of his hand.”

“I love seeing that,” the head Foo added. “To be able to turn an audience like that is not easy.”

Naturally, The Struts, who just released a new song called “Body Talks,” were pretty flattered by Grohl’s comments.

“It’s truly an honor and a privilege to share the stage with these legends,” the band tweeted in response. “A fantastic group of gents who we look forward to seeing again next week.”

Foo Fighters’ tour with The Struts begins July 6 in Columbia, Maryland.

