Dave Grohl Remembers Kurt Cobain’s Short-Lived Experience With Vocal Coach

Dave Grohl has shared a story about Kurt Cobain‘s experience working with a vocal coach. Spoiler alert: it was a very short-lived experiment.

“When [Nirvana] were making the record Nevermind, [Cobain] started blowing out his voice so he went to go see this vocal coach,” Grohl tells the BBC. “And he comes back from this vocal coach and we said, ‘How’d it go?’ He said, ‘Check this out.’ And he put this cassette in the cassette player of the warm-ups that this guy wanted him to do.”

What came out was a series of Kurt Cobain singing a variety of “Do-Re-Mi” type notes, which, as you might imagine, was pretty funny.

“We sat and we laughed like hell as we listened to it, and then threw the cassette away,” the Foo Fighters frontman recalls.

“I’m pretty sure that he never had any formal training in singing,” Grohl adds of Cobain. “But I don’t think he needed it, he just had it.”

