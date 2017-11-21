Dave Grohl Pens Tribute To Malcolm Young

Dave Grohl posted a tribute over the weekend to the late AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, who died Saturday at age 64. In the piece, posted to Twitter, the Foo Fighters frontman remembers seeing the 1980 AC/DC concert film Let There Be Rock when he was 11 years old.

“It was the first time I lost control to music,” Grohl wrote. “The first time I wanted to be in a band. I didn’t want to play my guitar anymore, I wanted to smash it.”

“Thank you, Malcolm for the songs, and the feel, and the cool, and the years of losing control to your rock and roll,” Grohl added.

Saturday night, during their show in Mexico City, Foo Fighters further honored Young with a cover of the song “Let There Be Rock.” You can watch footage of the performance now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.