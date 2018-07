Dave Grohl may release Nirvana reunion show footage

Dave Grohl says he is considering the release of a Nirvana reunion club show that took place following the band’s 2014 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

After being joined by Joan Jett, Kim Gordon, St. Vincent and Lorde for their live set at New York’s Barclays Center, the rockers headed to an invite-only private event at Saint Vitus, a tiny bar and music venue in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The show started at 2 a.m., with Rock Hall performers Joan Jett, Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) and Annie Clark (a.k.a. St. Vincent) joining Nirvana members Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear for a 19-song set that opened with Jett and the group delivering the iconic 1991 smash, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Alongside fellow guests Deer Tick’s John McCauley and J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., each of the singers performed a few tunes, ending with Gordon; guitarist Pat Smear smashed his guitar following “Negative Creep” before being told by a roadie that they had one more song left to do.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone. Grohl was asked if there were any plans to release the footage of the rare Nirvana gig.

“I don’t know,” says Grohl. “When we realized that we were going to do it, I just called the people from my production company and said, ‘We need to film this,’ and we loaded some cameras in there and and shot it without knowing what would ever come of it. But it would be a shame for that evening to be only a memory and and we’ve got it. And it was great.