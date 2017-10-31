Dave Grohl Guest-Hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tonight!

ABC/Andrea McCallin

The multi-talented Dave Grohl will add another line to his resume this week: talk-show host.

The Foo Fighters frontman will guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Tuesday, October 31. The episode will also feature A Bad Moms Christmas actress Kristen Bell and musical guest Alice Cooper.

As for why Jimmy Kimmel won’t be hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he’s preparing for his 6-month-old son Billy‘s second heart surgery while he and his family also battle a bout of the “common cold.”

“As a precautionary measure, the scheduled second heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy had to be postponed this week due to the common cold,” reads a press release. Along with Grohl, this week’s guest hosts include Shaquille O’Neal, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.

Grohl and the rest of Foos headlined the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience festival over the weekend. They’ll pick up their North American tour November 7 in Madison, Wisconsin.

