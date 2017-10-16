Dave Grohl: Your Friendly Neighborhood Rock Star

Whether or not you’re a Foo Fighters fan, you can’t deny that Dave Grohl has got class. I mean the dude just seems to embody that neighbor on your street who would never hesitate to loan you his lawn mower or help shovel your drive way…he just happens to be a rock star.

What happened at a recent Foo Fighters show in Washington DC is a perfect example of that. Dave decided to pause the show MID-SET when he noticed a fan in the crowd on crutches, and had his own PERSONAL DOCTOR examine her.

When the doctor recommended that she be wearing a shoe with her ankle brace to help her recovery, Dave left the stage and came back with one of HIS OWN SHOES to give the fan! Like, c’mon! If a story like that doesn’t make you like the guy then I don’t know what will.

Dave Grohl gifts a Foo Fighters fan his shoe 👞