Damn, We’re Good!

For the second straight year, we won Major Market Station of the Year at the Kilpop Radio Convention Rock Radio Awards. The event was held last week in Las Vegas.

The bossman, John Perry, was also awarded Major Market Program Director of the Year. Send JP a message of congratulations!

We usually clean up at these award show because… well, you know. You listen. You know why. We kick ass!

Listen, no one else is going to S our D, so we’ve got to do it ourselves. TV and print compete for the same ad dollars as we do, so they won’t tell you about our triumphs.

Thank you for being a member of the WIIL ROCK Family. As a family member, share in the glory! Celebrate and send us some pics!