You Can Help Cure 1 Million Kids! Donate Now!

Today is World Health Day and we’re attempting to do something never done before: Cure one million children in one day.

We are raising money to cure children of parasites that cause blindness, malnutrition, disease, and even death to children living in developing countries. Through World Concern, 44 cents will provide a dose of medicine that will cue one child of parasites.

For every $44 you give:

100 children will be cured of parasites

They receive access to clean water

Sanitation systems and latrines will be installed

To donate, call 888-544-5448 (have your credit or debit card ready) or donate online.

April 3, 2018 – Alpha Media and 95 WIIL ROCK, has joined World Concern in an effort to Cure 1 Million Kids. On Wednesday, April 4th, coinciding with World Health Week, Alpha Media stations in 49 markets across the country will raise money to cure children, living in developing countries, of parasites which cause blindness, malnutrition, disease and even death. 44 cents will provide a dose of medicine that will cure one child.

Alpha Media CEO/President, Bob Proffitt remarked, “We are so proud and honored to work with World Concern for this one day push to help save children’s lives. We are passionate to use the power of our Alpha community of listeners and business clients to do what we can to help those less fortunate. World Concern is a wonderful organization that will take what we raise and make a difference in a young person’s life.”

“At World Concern we are excited for this partnership with Alpha Media, as together we attempt to do something that’s never been done before: cure one million children in one day. From top to bottom Alpha has been a real partner in this effort and we expect an amazing response to a critical need. Worldwide, 880 million children are infected with parasites—some even die—but with every 44-cent donation a child gets the medicine that will cure them. The beauty of this campaign is the simplicity of it,” commented Cathy Herholdt, World Concern Marketing and Communications Director.

