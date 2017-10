Cubs WIIL ROCK!

The Cubs and Dodgers get underway at Dodgers Stadium Saturday at 7pm. Here’s how the series will play out:

Game 1: Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., TBS, Oct. 14

Game 2: Chicago at Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m., TBS, Oct. 15

Game 3: Los Angeles at Chicago, TBD. TBS, Oct. 17

Game 4: Los Angeles at Chicago, TBD, TBS, Oct. 18

Game 5: Los Angeles at Chicago, TBD, TBS, Oct. 19 (if necessary)

Game 6: Chicago at Los Angeles, TBD, TBS, Oct. 21 (if necessary)

Game 7: Chicago at Los Angeles, TBD, TBS, Oct. 22 (if necessary)