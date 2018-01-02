Corey Taylor Reveals He’s Been Separated From His Wife For Nearly A Year

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Corey Taylor has revealed he and his wife Stephanie have been separated for nearly a year. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman issued a statement on his social mediaafter people speculated about his relationship status on his son Griffin‘s Instagram.

“Because ‘people’ want to gossip on my son’s Instagram, I’ll set the record straight, even tho some of you don’t deserve it,” Taylor writes. “I’ve been separated for almost 10 months now. I started dating someone a couple months ago. My FRIENDS have known. Now YOU know. I’ll ask ONCE: DROP IT.”

Taylor and Stephanie married in 2009. He had Griffin with his first wife, Scarlett, and he also has a daughter, Angeline, from an earlier relationship.

