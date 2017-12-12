Corey Taylor Releasing “Live In London” Performance

This Monday, December 18, Corey Taylor is releasing Live in London, a recording of his acoustic show at the U.K. capital in May 2016. The recording is being made available for free via his website, TheCoreyTaylor.com.

The performance features unplugged renditions of Slipknot and Stone Sour songs, as well as covers of songs by Johnny Cash, KISS, R.E.M., The Cure and Creedence Clearwater Revival. You can watch a trailer for the film now on YouTube.

Starting in January, you’ll be able to catch a fully electric Taylor on tour with Stone Sour on a North American run alongside Halestorm.

