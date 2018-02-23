Corey Taylor, Courtney Love Performing At Mental Health Benefit Concert

Live Nation

Corey Taylor and Courtney Love are performing at Above Ground, a benefit concert raising funds for mental health treatment. The show takes place April 16 in Los Angeles.

Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro and Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison will host the event, which will also feature performances from Eagles of Death Metal frontmanJesse Hughes and Apocalyptica vocalist Franky Perez. During the concert, the musicians will be playing songs from The Velvet Underground‘s debut album The Velvet Underground & Nico and Kings of the Wild Frontier by Adam and the Ants.

Proceeds from Above Ground will be donated to MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, February 24 via LiveNation.com.

