Corey Feldman, “I Would Love to Name Names”

With the recent outing of Harvey Weinstein and the hypocrisy of Hollywood and the elite media on display, maybe it’s time for Corey Feldman to start talking. There is a video is from an ABC News interview from a few years back, where Corey talks about another major problem in Tinseltown.

“Corey Feldman has no idea what it’s like not to be famous. After all, he starred in a McDonald’s ad when he was just 3 years old.

“I literally was famous before I knew my own name,” he said in an interview with ABC News’ “Nightline.”

The ad led to roles in films such as “Stand By Me,” “Goonies” and “License to Drive.” He was a household name before he could read.

“I knew … to respond to Corey, but I didn’t know how to write it; I didn’t know how to spell it,” he said.

But being famous and underage, he said, caused serious damage to him and his friends, including loss of innocence and a lost childhood.

Feldman blamed the adults around him, not just those looking to profit from charming children, but also some with far more sinister motives.

“I can tell you that the No. 1 problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia. That’s the biggest problem for children in this industry. … It’s the big secret,” Feldman said.”

In another interview with THR, this was the first paragraph in the story article…

“In an in-depth interview with THR, the ‘Goonies’ and ‘Lost Boys’ star opens up about his late best friend Corey Haim’s rape by a man at age 11, the preteen parties where predators stalked and groomed their marks”

Feldman is active on Twitter but hasn’t commented on the recent discovery. He IS looking to hire!

