The further we get from his passing, the more we forget about his lessons. His most well-known quote is the one most overlooked in 2018;

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

The content of character no longer matters. The only thing that matters is if the person in question is a member of my political party. If they are, then their indiscretions don’t matter. If they aren’t, they are the embodiment of evil! This goes for both sides of the aisle.

The way Dr. King changed society is the blueprint for change today. Peaceful. Loving. Caring. Respectful.

Don’t let the current media coverage tell you who Martin Luther King Jr. was and how he made a difference. Go to Youtube and listen to him yourself. Listen to his speeches. Often times, the way he is represented today, is not really an honest depiction.

Today, on the 50th anniversary of his death, we remember one of the greatest men to have ever lived.