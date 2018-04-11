Comedown Chaos

Sure, bringing people on-stage is a nice gesture, but it can all go wrong very quickly. Seems to me they need a vetting program for this kind of stuff. You can’t just pull the plebians out of the crowd!

During Bush‘s show in Atlantic City, New Jersey Saturday, frontman Gavin Rossdaleinvited fans to join the band onstage during their closing performance of the hit “Comedown.” Unfortunately, the gesture didn’t go over as planned.

In footage obtained by TMZ, a swamped Rossdale tries to keep the onstage fans orderly as Bush starts to play the song. Right off the bat, however, one fan runs into the mic stand and knocks the mic to the floor. While security moves to remove him, another fan picks up the mic and starts to sing. Her moment in the spotlight didn’t last long, though, as Rossdale grabbed the mic back.

According to TMZ, the incident happened “toward the end of the concert.”

Bush is currently touring the U.S. in support of their new album, Black and White Rainbows. They’ll embark on a tour with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult in the summer.

