Coheed And Cambria Plots Co-Headlining Tour With Taking Back Sunday

Coheed and Cambria will hit the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with Taking Back Sunday. The joint trek kicks off July 6 in Miami, and will conclude August 12 in Phoenix. Visit CoheedandCambria.com for ticket info.

“It’s funny, we’ve been friends all of this time but we’ve never done a full tour together,” says Taking Back Sunday drummer Mark O’Connell. “We ran into each other at some festivals last year and got to talking about it and here we are.”

Coheed’s most recent album, The Color Before the Sun, was released in 2015. Taking Back Sunday released their latest album, Tidal Wave, in 2016.

Here are Coheed and Cambria’s co-headlining tour dates with Taking Back Sunday:

7/6 — Miami, FL, Bayfront Park Amphitheater

7/7 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/8 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

7/10 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheater

7/11 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

7/13 — Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

7/14 — Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 — Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavilion

7/17 — Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/18 — Philadelphia, PA, Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

7/19 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

7/21 — Brooklyn, NY, Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

7/22 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE, Outdoors

7/23 — Columbus, OH, Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

7/25 — Minneapolis, MN, Armory

7/26 — Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/27 — Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/29 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/31 — Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

8/2 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

8/3 — Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater

8/4 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/6 — Denver, CO, Sculpture Park

8/7 — Salt Lake City, UT, Union Event Center

8/9 — Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre

8/10 — Las Vegas, NV, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

8/11 — Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/12 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

