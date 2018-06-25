Coheed And Cambria Announce New Album, “The Unheavenly Creatures”

Roadrunner Records

Coheed and Cambria‘s next album officially has a title and release date. The ninth studio effort from the prog rockers is called The Unheavenly Creatures, and will arrive on October 5.

The Unheavenly Creatures, which features the previously released “prog manifesto” “The Dark Sentencer,” brings Coheed back to the world of the Amory Wars. The band had put aside the long-running narrative for their last album, 2015’s The Color Before the Sun.

For those who want the full Unheavenly Creatures experience, you can pick up the Vaxis — Act 1 limited edition box set. Along with the album, the $99 collection features a variety of accompanying artwork and books that further explore the story, as well as a plastic, wearable mask of the Unheavenly Creatures main character. You’ll also find a bonus disc titled The Crown Heights Demos, featuring early versions of the album’s songs.

Coheed and Cambria will hit the road ahead of The Unheavenly Creatures‘ arrival on a co-headlining tour with Taking Back Sunday, which begins July 6 in Miami.

Here is the track list for The Unheavenly Creatures:

“Prologue”

“The Dark Sentencer”

“Unheavenly Creatures”

“Toys”

“Black Sunday”

“Queen of the Dark”

“True Ugly”

“Love Protocol”

“The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)”

“Night-Time Walkers”

“The Gutter”

“All on Fire”

“It Walks Among US”

“Old Flames”

“Lucky Stars”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.