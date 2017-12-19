Chris Cornell’s “The Promise” Among 70 Tracks Eligible For Best Original Song Oscar

ABC/Randy Holmes

Chris Cornell‘s “The Promise,” the last song he released before his death, is one of 70 songs eligible to be nominated for Best Original Song at the 2018 Oscars.

“The Promise” is featured in the film of the same name, a historical drama starring Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon and Christian Bale that takes place during the Armenian genocide.

In order to be eligible, songs have to include original words and music specifically written for the movie, and a “clearly audible, intelligible, substantive rendition of both lyric and melody” has to be used either during the film, or as the first song you hear over the end credits.

Other eligible songs include Amy Lee‘s “Speak to Me,” from Voice from the Stone; Dan Auerbach‘s “Run That Race,” from Cars 3; and Bastille‘s “World Gone Mad,” from Bright.

The nominations for the 2018 Oscars will be revealed January 23, and the awards themselves will air March 4 on ABC.

