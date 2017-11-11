Chester Bennington’s Widow Shares Video

Chester Bennington‘s widow has shared a video the late Linkin Park singer sent to her several weeks before he took his own life.

In the clip, Chester can be seen gushing about his wife, telling her: “I just wanted to tell you how much I love you and how much I miss you. And I just think that you’re the most amazing woman in the whole world. You’re such a great mom, and you’re the best wife. And I’m so glad that you and I can always find a way to keep the magic alive and keep our love strong and be there for each other no matter what. And I just want you to know how much I appreciate you, and how great you are, and I miss you. I love you. Bye.”

My one true love❤️💔I miss these msgs from my @ChesterBe.This was 2 months before he died. #fuckdepression #makechesterproud pic.twitter.com/eZFiNOvE7i — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) November 9, 2017

Chester and Talinda had three children together, Tyler Lee, 11, and Lila and Lilly, both of whom are 6.

LINKIN PARK has yet to announce whether the band intends to continue without Bennington.