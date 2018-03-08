Chester Bennington’s Widow Launching Mental Health Awareness Campaign To Commemorate Late Husband’s Birthday

ABC/Randy Holmes

Chester Bennington‘s birthday is on March 20, and to commemorate the occasion, his widow Talinda is launching a special initiative through her mental health awareness campaign 320 Changes Direction.

Talinda asks that on March 20, you post a picture of yourself holding up your hand, which she says represents the “five healthy habits of emotional well-being.” Those are, according to the campaign, “Take care,” “Check in,” “Enage,” “Relax” and “Know.”

“Write ‘I AM THE CHANGE’ on your hand,” Talinda continues. “[Because] the change begins within ourselves.”

Chester would’ve turned 42 this year.

