My Chemical Romance’s 2008 Concert Film “The Black Parade Is Dead!” Available Online Now

Courtesy of WBR

My Chemical Romance has uploaded their 2008 concert film The Black Parade Is Dead! online. The entire, two-hour long show is streaming now on YouTube.

The Black Parade Is Dead! was filmed during MCR’s tour in support of their 2006 album, The Black Parade. It consists of two parts: the first documents the band’s October 2007 concert at the Palacio de los Deportes arena in Mexico City, followed by footage from their much smaller show later that month at Maxwell’s club in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In 2016, My Chemical Romance released a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of The Black Parade. In teasing the release, MCR, who broke up in 2013, led many people to believe that the band was getting back together, but instead they announced that “there is no reunion planned.”

