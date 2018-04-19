Check out these badass Iron Maiden Pinball Machines

Soon, fans of the iconic ’80s heavy metal band Iron Maiden can run to the hills … and play some pinball. Yes, I made that pun. No, I’m not sorry. A line of “Legacy of the Beast” pinball machines is out now in honor of the band, Stern Pinball announced today.

All models will have four flippers, two spinners, a set of 3-bank drop targets, metal and wireform ramps, a captive ball mechanism, a dual up-post lock mechanism, and a center bullseye target. Premium and Limited Edition models will also have an interactive sarcophagus ball lock, a motorized secret tomb entrance, a controlled middle pharaoh laser-cut metal ramp that raises to reveal the underworld scoop, a dual sensing Newton ball, and two custom Eddie sculpts. Only 500 units of the Limited Edition will be available globally and they will include additional unique features like an exclusive mirrored backglass and an upgraded sound system.

The Legacy of the Beast machines feature hand-drawn art by illustrator Jeremy Packer, a.k.a. Zombie Yeti– They apparently tell an interactive story about Eddie, the band mascot, who embarks on a quest to defeat the Beast and its minions.

