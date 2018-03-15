Celebrity Endorsement!

Yes, that is the legendary Jim Peterik sporting a T-shirt from the WIIL ROCK Shop! Mr. Peterik and our very own Steve Salzman have been life-long friends, bonded together in rock and roll.

Here’s his post on social media giving us a shout out.

Jim is also a good friend of the radio station. Along with Tom and Emily, Mr. Peterik co-wrote and performs many of the classic Tom and Emily theme songs. ‘Open Phone Thursday’, ‘Alcohol Was a Factor’, and ‘Stools Run Loosely’ to name a few!

We’ve also been lucky to host Jim in our award-winning #StudioEast! Here’s that performance…