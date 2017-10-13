Cabin Fever GIVEaway

Finally, the place has been chosen for the Cabin Fever Getaway – Giveaway!

We have your chance to win a trip, for 2, on the 19th Annual Cabin Fever Getaway with the Tom and Emily Morning Show to the All-Inclusive, Adults only, Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic this January!!

The Cabin Fever Getaway – Giveaway is going to be at Buffalo Wild Wings in Round Lake Beach on Thursday, October 26th from 6pm to 8pm. If you are already qualified, you must check in at the WIIL Rock table no later than 7:30pm. You must be present to win the trip!

If you have not yet qualified, you still have one more opportunity to qualify AT THE GIVEAWAY! We will pull more qualifying spots before we pick one lucky person to win the trip on the Cabin Fever Getaway with us this January!

Since, it’s at B-Dubs there will be 65 cent boneless wings and, Coors Light talls for 4 bucks!! So, come on out and see if you’ll be vacationing with Tom and Emily!