Burrito Biting Bestie

I try to think about WHY someone would post this on the internet. Did he think people would be impressed? Did he think he’d get tons of internet points? Did he think that Taco Bell endorsement money would come rolling in?

When this was originally posted a few years back, some folks on the internet got pissed. Feeding a dog a Taco Bell burrito was problematic. I guess it’s probably not the best thing to feed Bubba.

However, the people getting mad would likely have a different opinion if they ever owned a dog that literally ate shit. Thier own excrement, other animals excrement, I’ve seen it all and this burrito video is far less offensive. I’d much rather see my dog scarf down a chalupa instead of a log.

Do you order fast food for your dog? Does Fido get table scraps? What’s the weirdest thing your pup has passed? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.