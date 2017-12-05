Bullet For My Valentine Shares Update On New Album; Introduces New Drummer

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

Bullet for My Valentine has offered an update on the progress of their next album. In a Facebook post, the Welsh rockers reveal that their forthcoming sixth full-length effort is “99% done.”

“We’ve one or two cherries to add to the cake, so to speak,” Bullet writes. “But we can say without doubt that we’ve created something that we’re incredibly proud of, and we can’t wait to let you hear it.”

Along with the album update, Bullet also revealed that drummer Jason Bowld, who’s been filling in for departed original member Michael “Moose” Thomas since 2015, has officially joined the band.

“Since initially filling in for Moose in 2015, Jase has cemented himself as an integral member of the Bullet family,” the band writes. “You guys are going to be blown away with what he’s brought to the new record.”

The new album, the follow-up to 2015’s Venom, is due out in 2018. Last year, Bullet has released a new song called “Don’t Need You.”

Bullet for My Valentine will be touring North America starting in January as the opening act for Avenged Sevenfold.

