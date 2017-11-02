Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes Picks His Favorite Vegan Spots

Credit: Danny Baldwin

November 1 marks World Vegan Day, and Bring Me the Horizon‘s Oli Sykes is celebrating the occasion by sharing his picks for the best vegan restaurants in his hometown of Sheffield, England.

He tells NME that his favorite is place called Make No Bones.

“I’m one of the most awkward people ever when it comes to food because I’m vegan and I can’t eat gluten and a bunch of other stuff,” Sykes says. “A couple of vegan places have popped up recently in Sheffield and this is the best one I’ve eaten at.”

The musician also shares his recommendations for the best vegan pizza, burgers and milkshakes.

Sykes was probably craving a hearty vegan meal after he and his Bring Me the Horizon band mate Jordan Fish finished their climb of Mount Kilimanjaro last month. He also performed at Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington memorial concert last Friday.

