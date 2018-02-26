Breaking Benjamin Debuts New Ember Track, “Blood”

Credit: Nicole Napier

Breaking Benjamin has released a new song called “Blood,” which will appear on the band’s forthcoming album, Ember. The heavy cut is available now for digital download.

“Blood” is your third preview of Ember, following “Feed the Wolf” and the lead single “Red Cold River.” The whole album arrives on April 13.

Ember is the follow-up to Breaking Benjamin’s 2015 comeback effort Dark Before Dawn, which spawned the singles “Failure,” “Angels Fall” and “Never Again.”

