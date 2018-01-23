Breaking Bad Briefly

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since the end of Breaking Bad? This video is a nice refresher if you haven’t watched the show recently. It does contain spoilers.

One of the stars of the show sent out a link to this video.

10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth. Thank you Vince for coming up with this crazy concept. Here’s a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary #BreakingBad. https://t.co/2NN4XIKeLV — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 20, 2018

Has anyone NOT seen this show? Is there a show now that everyone talks about, but you’ve not seen? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.