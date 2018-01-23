Breaking Bad Briefly

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since the end of Breaking Bad?  This video is a nice refresher if you haven’t watched the show recently. It does contain spoilers.

One of the stars of the show sent out a link to this video.

Has anyone NOT seen this show?  Is there a show now that everyone talks about, but you’ve not seen?  Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.

Related Content

Watch Clip From Upcoming Dimebag Memorial Video Co...
What’s Going on in Canada?
Blue October – Just Justin (Into The Ocean, ...
FOOzer…a friendly rivalry
Watch Metallica’s California Wildfire Benefit Show...
Another Reason to Avoid Florida
Comments