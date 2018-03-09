Black Stone Cherry Can’t Quit A “Bad Habit” On New Song

Credit: Rob Fenn

Black Stone Cherry has shared a new track called “Bad Habit,” which will appear on their forthcoming album Family Tree. The tune is available now on digital outlets.

“Bad Habit” is Black Stone Cherry’s second preview of Family Tree, following the lead single “Burnin’.” The album, the Kentucky band’s sixth studio effort, also includes a song called “Dancin’ in the Rain,” which features longtime Allman Brothers Bandguitarist Warren Haynes.

Family Tree arrives on April 20. Black Stone Cherry will be touring the U.S. in support of the album throughout the spring and summer, including a run of dates opening for Haynes’ band Gov’t Mule.

