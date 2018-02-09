Black Stone Cherry Announces New Album, “Family Tree”; Listen To Single “Burnin’” Now

Black Stone Cherry‘s next album will be titled Family Tree. The sixth studio effort from the Kentucky rockers will arrive on April 20.

The first single from Family Tree is called “Burnin’,” and you can grab it now via digital outlets. The album also includes a track called “Dancin’ in the Rain,” which features longtime Allman Brothers Band guitarist Warren Haynes.

Black Stone Cherry will kick off a U.S. headlining tour February 23 in Little Rock, Arkansas. They’ll also play a run of dates with Haynes’ band Gov’t Mule in April.

Here is the Family Tree track list:

“Bad Habit”

“Burnin’”

“New Kinda Feelin’”

“Carry Me on Down the Road”

“My Last Breath”

“Southern Fired Friday Night”

“Dancin’ in the Rain” feat. Warren Haynes

“Ain’t Nobody”

“James Brown”

“You Got the Blues”

“I Need a Woman”

“Get Me Over You”

“Family Tree”

