Black Sabbath legend Tommy Iommi wants to team up with Rob Halford from Judas Priest

A legendary heavy metal guitarist may be teaming up with an iconic vocalist. Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi revealed that he and Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford hope to work together.

Iommi and Halford recently took part in a photo shoot for Metal Hammer and the Sabbath guitarist reportedly expressed his desire to work with the Metal God

There is a history between the two artists as Halford filled in as vocalist for Black Sabbath a couple of times when they were in need of a singer to fulfill a concert. Halford famously stepped in for Ronnie James Dio just after the singer exited the band as Sabbath opened two shows for Ozzy Osbourne in 1992, and he also once filled in for Ozzy Osbourne who had become ill during one of the Ozzfest performances in 2004.