Black Label Society Unleashes New Track, “All That Once Shined”

Black Label Society has shared another preview of their forthcoming album, Grimmest Hits with a new song called “All That Once Shined.” The track is available now on digital platforms.

The song is also streaming alongside a video that features the Grim Reaper holding up the lyrics on cards in the style of Bob Dylan in the famous “Subterranean Homesick Blues” clip. You can watch the new video now on YouTube.

“All That Once Shined” is the second track to be released from Grimmest Hits, following the single “Room of Nightmares.” The album, Black Label’s 10th studio effort, arrives January 19.

Black Label Society kicks off a North American tour in support of Grimmest Hits December 27 in Denver, with shows coming to Milwaukee and Chicago.

