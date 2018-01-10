Black Label Society Postpones Two More Shows As Zakk Wylde Battles “Severe Illness”

Credit: Justin Reich

Black Label Society has postponed their upcoming shows in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Oklahoma City — scheduled for January 10 and January 12, respectively — as frontman Zakk Wylde continues to recover from a “severe illness.”

According to both venue websites, the shows will be rescheduled for the summer.

Black Label previously postponed dates in Montreal and Toronto this week due to Wylde’s illness.

Wylde and company have been touring in support of their upcoming album Grimmest Hits, due out January 19.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.