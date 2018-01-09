Black Label Society Drops Sludgy New Track “Trampled Down Below”

Credit: Justin Reich

Black Label Society has unleashed a new track called “Trampled Down Below,” which will appear on the band’s forthcoming album Grimmest Hits. The sludgy tune is available now for digital download.

“Trampled Down Below” is our third preview of Grimmest Hits, following “All that Once Shined” and lead single “Room of Nightmares.” The album will be released on January 19.

Zakk Wylde and company are currently on a North American tour in support of Grimmest Hits, though they’re postponing upcoming dates in Montreal and Toronto due to “severe illness.” The trek is expected to continue Wednesday, January 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

