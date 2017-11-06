Billy Corgan Previews Virtual Reality Project

William Patrick Corgan has premiered the video for his song “Aeronaut,” a track from the Smashing Pumpkins frontman’s new solo album, Ogilala. You can watch the clip now via YouTube.

The video begins with Corgan, dressed in an all-white suit, sitting at a piano while surrounded by an inky black background, which soon transforms to show colorful lakes, mountains and cities. It serves as a preview of an upcoming “virtual reality experience” to accompany Ogilala. The project will premiere in 2018.

The Ogilala album is out now, and Corgan will conclude his North American tour behind it next week with four shows at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

